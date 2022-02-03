Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,761 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $31,469,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 175.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,050.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $978.51 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,019.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,072.84.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.