STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.20% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after buying an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 145.8% during the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 201,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 119,420 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAA opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

