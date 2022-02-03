Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,630 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises 1.7% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after acquiring an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 327,699 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -118.06 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

