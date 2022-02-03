Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 540 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,440.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,330.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,334.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,015.66 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

