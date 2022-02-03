Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 31,392 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,392 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,693.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

