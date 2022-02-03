Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 47,449 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,449 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.43% of Royal Gold worth $26,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 194.6% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 218,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

