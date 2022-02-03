Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.

NVG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,782. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

