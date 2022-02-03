PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.

Shares of PML stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,663. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

