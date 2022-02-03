Dye & Durham Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down C$2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.17. 248,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$28.87 and a 1 year high of C$53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -149.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.99.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DND shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. increased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

