Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Shares of WNC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 4,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $860.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.69. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

