Horton Capital Management LLC Sells 304,722 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Horton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 304,722 shares during the period. Safeguard Scientifics accounts for about 3.2% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. 9,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,850. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

