Maryland Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

