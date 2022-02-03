Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575,548 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Lufax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Lufax by 9.5% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

LU stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

