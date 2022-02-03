Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.
Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.29. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.54. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
