Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $1.98-2.10 EPS.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.29. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.54. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Manhattan Associates stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.