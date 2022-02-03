Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 364,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,408,059. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

