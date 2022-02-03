10,000 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

LUV traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 105,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,243,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

