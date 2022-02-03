Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Amundi bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,753,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,348,000 after buying an additional 1,534,557 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

PG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,501,132. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $394.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

