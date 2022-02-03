Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 214,606 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

