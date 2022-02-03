Credit Suisse Group Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $74.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.53. 10,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,715. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. Capri has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

