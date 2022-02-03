Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) were down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$33.48 and last traded at C$37.14. Approximately 503,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,087,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.76.

Several research analysts have commented on LSPD shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a C$123.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

