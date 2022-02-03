Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 25,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 200,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

In other news, Director Andres Juan Milla sold 200,000 shares of Candente Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,159. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $98,000.

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the CaÃ±ariaco project consisting of 5 CaÃ±ariaco concessions covering a total area of 4,289.50 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.