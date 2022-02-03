Barclays Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DT. TheStreet cut Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

DT stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

