JulSwap (JULD) Market Capitalization Tops $8.93 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and approximately $426,804.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00050230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.03 or 0.07143552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.33 or 0.99925358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055134 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

