Akash Network (AKT) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $171.61 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00004088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00050230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.03 or 0.07143552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00055694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.33 or 0.99925358 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

