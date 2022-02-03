BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.25

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$67.25 and last traded at C$67.23, with a volume of 294987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.69.

Get BCE alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.55. The company has a market cap of C$61.38 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.