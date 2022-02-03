Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 46,838 Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.39% of Surrozen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Surrozen in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $910,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $3,540,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Surrozen in the third quarter valued at about $5,709,000.

SRZN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,105. Surrozen Inc has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surrozen Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

