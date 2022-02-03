ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $13.66

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $14.14. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 651,265 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 57,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

