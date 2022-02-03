Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.91

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 89031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

