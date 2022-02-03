ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $14.16. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 1,416,664 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,595,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

