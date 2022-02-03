Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Gap Up to $58.44

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.44, but opened at $60.14. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

