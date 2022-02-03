Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $456,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.18 on Thursday, reaching $277.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

