Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $19.51 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares during the period. John B. Sanfilippo & Son makes up about 4.0% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.18. 235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,848. The company has a market capitalization of $908.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

