Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $391,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.07. 1,156,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47.

