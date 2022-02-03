3,095 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.87. 7,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,766,381. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

