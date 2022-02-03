MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in MSCI were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $549.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.74.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

