Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 167.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

