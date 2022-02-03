Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 35,520 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,520 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 827.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 181,560 shares during the last quarter.

JVAL opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

