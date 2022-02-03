C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at KeyCorp

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.38.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.