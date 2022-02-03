Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SEA by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $288,931,000 after acquiring an additional 752,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SEA by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $394,260,000 after acquiring an additional 599,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.75.

SEA stock opened at $147.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

