Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,455,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $178.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.58 and a 12-month high of $231.00.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

