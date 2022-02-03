Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $109.58 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

