Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 250 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

PSA traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.67. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $355.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $226.54 and a 52 week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

