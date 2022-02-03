Invictus RG Makes New $644,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Invictus RG bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Square comprises about 7.2% of Invictus RG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Square by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

SQ traded down $7.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 405,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,980. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.10. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

