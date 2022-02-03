Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $868,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 237.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,116. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.41 and a one year high of $110.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.87.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

