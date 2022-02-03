Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 62,297 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

