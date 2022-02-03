Jeneq Management LP Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 323,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865,000. Alibaba Group comprises 7.3% of Jeneq Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,636,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $153.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

