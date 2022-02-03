Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Sells 11,290 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $59,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.56. 11,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.19 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

