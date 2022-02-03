SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of SBA Communications worth $111,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 10.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 51.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.20.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $323.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

