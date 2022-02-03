Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93.

NYSE:SR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

