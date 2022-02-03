Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ZWS stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

